Photoshop still tops our pick of the best digital art software and the best photo editing software overall, but the continuous subscription cost understandably puts many people off. The introduction of generative credits for AI features introduces a potential additional cost, increasing the number of people searching for alternatives.

Fortunately, there are plenty of Photoshop alternatives, whether you're editing photos, creating graphic design or painting digitally. Krita is one our favourites. It's free and open-source, has a strong community and it's been adding new features (see what's new in Krita 5.3/6.0).

Like Photoshop, Krita has so many tools that there are probably features that you've missed. There are also lots of shortcuts that can help you work faster in the software. Here are some of my favourites.

Krita tips

01. Improve your workflow with Workspaces and Dockers

Krita's various prepared workspaces could help you work faster (Image credit: Joe Foley)

You might find you have all the tools you need in Krita's default workspace, but it's worth knowing that there are several pre-prepared workspaces you can choose from. The layouts have different Dockers activated and deactivated for work in specific fields like vectors, storybuilding or animation. These could speed up your workflow if your move between them depending on the task in hand. Go to Window > Workspace to check them out.

Krita has around 30 Dockers to choose from, although you can't enable them all at once! (Image credit: Joe Foley)

You can also create and save your own customised workspaces with the Dockers you want access to Dockers are what Krita calls the various toolbars, panels and windows. By default, you'll have Compositions, Layers, Overview, Palette, Toolbox and Tool Options, but there are over 30 dockers available. You can choose the ones that most help your workflow. Go to Setting > Dockers.

02. Navigate the canvas efficiently

When you first come to digital art of image editing, the canvas itself can sometimes feel difficult to manipulate and move around, but Krita has lots of shortcuts to make things easier.

Hold space and drag to move the canvas, and Spacebar+Shift+drag left and right to rotate it. You can press '5' to reset rotation, '1' to set zoom to 100%, and '2' to fit the canvas to the screen. You can also use the mouse by right-clicking the canvas to use the navigation slider, or you can enable the Overview docker for easier control.

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Many artists find that it's useful to flip the canvas horizontally every so often while painting to check proportions looked balanced. You can press 'M' to do this (above). Hit Tab to toggle Canvas-Only Mode which hides all docks and menus to show only the canvas.

To reduce memory use and help prevent lag in complex projects, you can go to Image > Trim to Image Size to remove any excess canvas outside your artwork. This cleans up invisible, off-canvas pixel data reduce file size without resizing the canvas itself.

03. Use assistants

Krita’s Assistant Tool provides perspective grids that affect brush parameters (Image credit: Krita)

Krita’s Assistant Tool lets you set up perspective grids such as 2-point perspective, Ellipse, Fish Eye Point, Infinite Ruler, Spline and Vanish under the Tool Options docker. These can be useful for architectural or dynamic scene drawing.

The different perspectives change brush parameters, and brush size or opacity can shift depending on perspective depth, which can add realism to strokes. You can turn on the Snap to Assistants feature in brush settings so make brush lines snap directly to the chosen perspective grid, ensuring marks follow the perspective perfectly.

The Krita Vanishing Point Perspective Grid (Image credit: Krita)

04. Work non-destructively

The beauty of digital software like Krita and Photoshop is the ability to work non destructively. Add detail to your work on a new layer. Instead of applying filters directly on any layer of work, use Filter Layers so you can adjust or remove the effect later without losing or damaging your original work.

To change layer styles, simply right click and choose the second option. If you have complex artworks or photo edits with lots of layers, groups are your friend. Putting the layers into groups can make it much easier to manage a file.

In Krita, the Multibrush tool (use Q as the shortcut) paints with multiple instances of a brush simultaneously, allowing you to create mirrored, symmetrical, or patterned designs.

The Dynamic Brush Tool provides enhanced stabilisation and smoothing for rubberband-like, precise, slow and steady lines, distinct from standard brush stabiliser option (toggle on stabilisation for standard brushes If you find it difficult to draw smooth lines. You'll find it in the tool options docker, but be aware that it can be detrimental for sketching, making strokes feel disconnected).

06. Wrap-Around Mode for Seamless Textures

KRITA 5.0 - QUICK TIP - WRAP AROUND MODE - YouTube Watch On

Krtia's Wrap-Around Mode lets you paint seamlessly across edges, which can be useful for creating tiling textures for game art or patterns. You can activate it using the dedicated icon on the tool bar or by pressing Shift>W.

07. Take snapshots

Krita's snapshot feature lets you to capture the current state of your document so you can refer back to it later and also return to that state if you don't like how you go on to change things. It's a handy solution to the lack of infinite undos and can even save piece of work if you're unsatisfied with how later changes turn out.

Taking snapshots regularly is also an efficient way to let you make comparisons to see how a piece has evolved. The feature only works in the current document. You'll need to save separate versions before closing a document if you want to save previous steps.

Note that there's also a Recorder docker that you can use to record your work.

08. Use Krita shortcuts

Simply right click to bring up a colour wheel (Image credit: Krita)

Like most creative software, Krita has loads of shortcuts to help you perform common actions without having to cluck through the toolbar or dockers. Many of them are the same as in Photoshop, such as Shift+J to copy a layer.

Here are few handy shortcuts but there are lots more:

Shift + Pen Drag: quickly resize your brush by holding Shift and dragging with your stylus or mouse. This is a lot faster than adjusting the sliders manually.

Right-Click Color Wheel: bring up a colour selector instantly simply by right-clicking on the canvas. This saves opening the full colour docker.

Color Picker Shortcut: hold Ctrl + Left Click to sample a colour from your canvas without switching tools.

Ctrl + T: one of the shortcuts you'll use most often allows you to transform the dimensions of the canvas. Notice that the Tool Options docker provides multiple transform modes that go beyond basic scaling, including warp, cage and perspective.

Remember that Krita's shortcuts van be customised, so you can assign your own hotkeys for favourite brushes or tools to adapt the software to your own workflow. On the top bar, go to Settings > Configure Krita > Keyboard Shortcuts pr Canvas Input Settings. You can change the shortcuts listed under those headers.

09. Make the most of community resources

(Image credit: Raghukamath)

Krita has a large and active community of users, and many artists who use the software create their own brushes and other tools and share them via the Krita website.

See the Resources page at krita-artists.org to find brush packs, textures and more. You can also create your own brushes using the Krita brush engines. You can use an existing brush, change the settings and click 'Save New Brush Preset'.

See the video below for tips on how to make brushes in Krita.

Making BRUSHES in KRITA 2022. Part 1 - YouTube Watch On

For more on the software, see our Krita review. We also have comparisons of Photoshop vs Krita and GIMP vs Krita comparisons.