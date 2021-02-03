Apple spring event 2021: From iPads to AirPods, here's what we're expecting

Among other things, 2020 was the year of the virtual Apple event. With the coronavirus pandemic forcing product launches online, gone were the traditional on-stage marathons, replaced with a steady stream of press releases and product-specific videos. And it seems the trend is set to continue this year.

Apple is rumoured to be planning a spring event this March, and there's been no shortage of leaks hinting at what new products might be in store. From new iPads to AirPods updates, via a slew new Macs, spring could be a fruitful season for Apple fans. (Check out our Apple deals page for the best offers on the latest kit.)

A recent render of the rumoured 2021 iPad Pro (Image credit: Pigtou)

Spring events aren't a given in the Apple calendar, but the company has occasionally chosen to reveal new products in March. 2019 saw it introduce Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, while in 2016 it announced the first iPhone SE in the same month. Last October, Apple leaker Jon Prosser claimed (below) this year's spring event will take place on 16 March. (Mind you, he also claimed the headliner would be Apple's over-ear AirPods – which, er, came out in December.)

Okay, how about “One More Thing” ? After this November ARM Mac event, the next Apple Event (currently a digital event) will happen on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 🗓Event headliner will be AirPods Studio (B515) https://t.co/UxqQr6je1c pic.twitter.com/oCxVhg3owbOctober 16, 2020

So, if Apple is indeed planning a spring event, what are we expecting to see? One of the leading rumours suggests the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is in line for an update which could see it become the first Apple tablet to sport a super-bright LED display. But it isn't only the largest iPad that's rumoured to be getting a fresh coat of paint. The iPad mini has languished without an update since 2019, but could finally be in line for a redesign featuring smaller bezels and a larger display.

We've also heard rumours that both the AirPods and AirPods Pro could be getting an update this spring. While the basic AirPods are alleged to be taking design cues from the AirPods Pro, some pretty sensational new features have been rumoured for the AirPods Pro themselves – including the ability to control them with your teeth (yes, you read that right).

We've heard some pretty sensational AirPods Pro leaks lately (Image credit: Apple)

As for the Mac line up, we've heard recently that the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iMac could all be in line for a redesign in 2021. Whether these will appear as early as spring remains to be seen – both MacBooks received the incredible new M1 chip in November, so Apple might want to give the these models a little longer in the sun before redesigns emerge. That said, the company is no doubt keen to carry on rolling out the M1 chip – and seeing as the iMac is yet to enjoy the new internals, could it be in line for an update as soon as this spring?

Is the iMac finally in line for a redesign? (Image credit: Apple)

We will, of course, have to wait and see whether Apple's March event materialises at all. The company could choose to reveal new products via a simple press release, or it could indeed have a full blown event up its sleeve. If 2020 showed us anything, it's that anything could happen – even the iPhone launch event got bumped from its traditional September slot last year.

In the meantime, there's hardly a shortage of incredible products to get your teeth into from 2020. And with unbeatable iPad Pro deals and surprising M1 MacBook discounts out there right now, you can already save big on Apple's latest and greatest.

