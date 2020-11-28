New 2020 iPad Air gets shock price cut in killer Black Friday iPad deal

Finding Apple deals is rare, especially on the current crop of kit. So you'll be as surprised as we are to see this Black Friday iPad Air deal, which saves you a huge £101! Yes, the new iPad Air (2020) is now just £510 over at TecoBuy (originally £611). The closest price to this is £579, so it's undoubtedly the biggest discount on the iPad Air we've seen. As you'd expect, though, we don't expect this deal to last for the whole of Black Friday, so hurry while stocks last.

Want some more worthwhile deals? Check them out below, and see our iPad Black Friday roundup for more brilliant offers. Or, if you'd like a different Apple product, check out the Apple AirPods Black Friday deals we've found.

iPad Air (2020): £611 £510 at TecoBuy

Save £101: A standout deal on an achingly-new piece of kit. Get this 10.9-inch iPad Air 64GB Wi-Fi in rose gold with LED‑backlit multi-touch display and IPS technology with a super-surprising discount. A14 Bionic is the most advanced chip ever to grace an iPad. This deal is selling fast, so hurry!View Deal

iPad Air (2020): £709 £672.18 at Amazon

Save £36: Amazon is offering a decent discount on this silver 10.9-inch 64GB iPad Air 2020, with Wi-Fi + Cellular. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display will look even better knowing you've put a sizeable sum back in your pocket.

View Deal

Apple iPad Air 4: $759 $729.99 at Amazon

Save $29.01: A not-to-be-sniffed at deal on a brand-new 10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB iPad Air (in space grey). It boasts a super-fast A14 Bionic chip, and True Tone and P3 wide colour screen. And with five per cent off, it's a steal, too.View Deal

Looking for something different? Try our Apple AirPods deals roundup, and our Black Friday Amazon post. Or, see the deals we've found below.

Read more: