Font of the day: Bardot

Bardot by Stew Deane

Today's font of choice, Bardot, was created by type designer Stew Deane. Available from MyFonts, the typeface is described as "working best as a display font at large sizes but is equally adept to paragraphs of text or small pull quotes. Graceful, curvaceous and attention seeking, Bardot offers elegance and charm in abundance."

Bardot is available to purchase from MyFonts, where a 30 per cent discount on the entire family is on offer for a limited time.

