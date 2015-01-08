Font of the day: Mattilda

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Mattilda from Artimasa Studio

Today's typeface of choice, Mattilda, was created by the team at Artimasa Studio. "Mattilda was inspired by freestyle brush lettering, which is great to use in urban and free design styles," the team comment on Behance. "It's bold, fun and attractive. You can make your own brush-lettering logo, wedding invitation, greeting cards, etc."

Mattilda is available to purchase via Creative Market.

