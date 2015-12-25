Font of the day: Wishes Script

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Wishes Script by Sabrina Mariela Lopez

Express your festive greetings in style with Wishes Script, a typeface created by designer Sabrina Mariela Lopez. Available from MyFonts, the design is described as: 'With delicate and flowing curves which blend english style with lettering, Wishes Script works perfectly in greeting cards, invitations, weddings, posters, magazines, fashion world, logos, packagings and more.'

Wishes Script is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

