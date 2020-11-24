HOT Black Friday iPad Pro deal: Save $350 on a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Black Friday is less than a week away now, and we're already seeing some amazing early offers. In the biggest price drop we've seen so far, B&H Photo has knocked a huge $350 off a 12.9-inch iPad Pro – now just $799! There is also a brand new 10.2-inch iPad on sale for just $499!

The third generation (late 2018) iPad Pro model ditches the home button for a bigger, 2732 x 2048 resolution display with less bezel, and features Face ID, USB Type-C connector and is powered by Apple's lightning fast A12X Bionic chip. And for this price, it's an absolute steal.

These are undoubtedly strong early Black Friday deals, so snap them up while you can. Looking for a different iPad model or other Apple products? Don't miss our dedicated round ups of the best iPad Black Friday and Apple Black Friday deals available now.

Best iPad Pro deal Apple iPad Pro (2018): $ 1,149 $799 at B&H Photo

Save $350: Get a huge $350 off this 3rd gen, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 64GB of storage, a powerful A12X Fusion chip, Face ID, Wi-FI, 12 megapixel camera with 4K HD video, and up to 10 hours of battery life.



Apple iPad (2019): $559 $499 at B&H Photo

Save $60: If a standard iPad is all the power you need, B&H Photo also has a great discount on this 10.2-inch, 2019 model with Wi-Fi and 128GB SSD.

If you're in the UK, Amazon is also offering some impressive discount on iPad and iPad Pros...

Lowest price iPad Apple iPad Mini (2019): £399 £377 at Amazon

Save £22: The lowest price iPad Mini around, this amazing deal sees this quality tablet with Wi-Fi and 64GB SSD now for under £380! It might not be the latest version, but this 2019 model is still a powerhouse of a machine.

Apple iPad Pro (2020): £1,069 £990.20 at Amazon

Save £78: Part of Amazon's early Black Friday deals is this cracking deal on a shiny new, 2020, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 256GB SSD. All yours right now for less than £1,000!



Apple iPad Pro (2018): £769 £706.70 at Amazon

Save £62: It might not be the shiny new version, but this late 2017 iPad Pro model still packs a punch. Complete with 11-inch screen, Wi-Fi and 128GB SSD, this quality device can handle even the most complex of tasks.

