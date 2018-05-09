Master video editing with this class

In this new media environment, where visuals are needed to catch people's attention, video editing is a must-have skill. Adobe Premiere Pro CC is the tool trusted by professionals, and you can become one with the Adobe Premiere Pro CC Masterclass, on sale right now for just $21 (approx. £16).

Adobe Premiere Pro CC is the editing tool video pros trust. The best way to learn this powerful app is to go hands-on, and this comprehensive course will help you get to work with this do-it-all video editing application. You'll get 59 lectures and over 5.5 hours of actionable lessons, that will help you pick up skills that will look great on your resume, or just help you put together some great videos to put on social media.

The Adobe Premiere Pro CC Masterclass usually retails for $200. You can get it on sale right now for just $21 (approx. £16). That's a savings of 89 per cent off the retail price for a course that will have you editing video like an expert, so grab this deal today!

Related articles: