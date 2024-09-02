If I didn't already own a pair, I'd snap up the Apple AirPods Max at $399

If you're looking for Labor Day Apple deals, this is one of the best we've seen: a record-low price on the mighty Apple AirPods Max headphones. Right now, you can get them for $399, saving $150 at Amazon.

Apple's super over ears offer spatial audio and active noise cancellation (ANC), but their steep price can put people off. A saving of 27% makes this Labor Day deal a great chance to finally grab a pair for anyone who doesn't yet have them. Several members of our own team have been using them daily since they were first released in December 2020 and still swear by the sound quality and the accuracy of the ANC technology.

As we mention in our full AirPods Max review, the sound is the best we've experienced from a set of headphones, including other industry-leading cans from Sony, boss, and the ANC is on a par with the likes of the Sony XM4s. Plus, you get the usual Apple quality and attention to design detail.

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

Was: $549

Now: $399 at Amazon

Save: $150 Overview: This record saving of 27% is a great Labor Day opportunity to get your hands on Apple's most professional headphones, and the discount applies to all five colour options. Key features: Active noise cancellation | 20-hour battery life | 40mm dynamic drivers |spatial audio | audio sharing | Siri Release date: December 2020. Price history: This the best price we've seen to date on the AirPods Max. There are fairly regular discounts available, but the maximum saving rarely surpasses $100. Last Labor Day, there was $120 off, and that was the biggest discount we had seen until now. Price check: Apple $549 / Best Buy $479 Review consensus: We gave the AirPods Max 4 stars when we reviewed them in 2021 after more than six months of use. We praised the fantastic sound quality, precise noise cancellation and Apple-friendly features. Creative Bloq ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

