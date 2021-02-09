Snap up an Apple Pencil 2 for just $104

The Apple Pencil is probably the best accessory you can buy to go with your iPad. But deals on Apple's stylus don't come up very often, which is why we were so excited to see the second generation Apple Pencil on sale for just $103.99 at Verizon – that's $26 off!

This might not seem like such a huge discount, but it is genuinely one of the best we've ever seen (you can check our Apple Pencil deals page for more discounts). Why would you want the Apple Pencil 2? Well it's super-easy to use, it feels great in your hand and you can annotate, draw and make notes to your heart's content with it. In short – it's as easy and intuitive to use as a pencil. Read more on our top deal from Verizon below, or else keep scrolling for some more deals in your area.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation): $129.99 $103.99 at Verizon

Save $26: The 2nd generation Apple Pencil is feature packed and perfect for note-taking and creating digital art. It pairs automatically with the latest iPad Pros and iPad Airs and is as easy and natural to use as pen on paper.

Apple Pencil (1st generation): £89 £78.50 at eBay

Save £11.50: This is the cheapest we've seen the first generation Apple Pencil. The 1st gen Pencil is ideal for working on a range of iPads. The only major downside is that it doesn't magnetically attach to your iPad like the Apple Pencil 2.View Deal

Once you've snapped up this shiny new toy, you'll want some amazing apps to use with it. Check out our list of iPad Pro apps optimised for use with the Apple Pencil.

If you're not sure which Apple Pencil you need, see our Apple Pencil vs Apple Pencil 2 guide.

