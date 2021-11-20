Dell XPS 13 laptop price cut to $650 in unbeatable Black Friday deal

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to grab a top-quality laptop at an excellent price. But you don't need to wait until the main event next weekend, as the best laptop deal has already arrived – the Dell XPS 13 for just £649.99!

That price marks a huge $300 saving, and the lowest price we've ever seen this particular model. Despite being a few years old now, the Dell XPS 13 is still one of the best all-round 13-inch laptops on the market.

$949.99 Dell XPS 13: $949.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $300: The best laptop deal we've seen in the Black Friday deals so far, save a huge $300 on this Dell XPS 13, complete with 13.3" InfinityEdge display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.

This particular Dell XPS 13 model boasts a beautiful 13.3-inch Full HD InfinityEdge display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage, which can handle everything from simply surfing the web and note-taking, to handling multiple layer PSDs in Adobe Photoshop.

It features two two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone socket, so when it comes to connectivity, you're covered. Of course there's the XPS 15 and XPS 17 in Dell's range, both of which are newer and have higher specs, should you need them. However neither have unbelievable offers on them that put them at a fraction of their usual price, so if it's value for money you're looking for in a laptop, look no further.

We've yet to see the Dell XPS 13 price drop lower than this, so hurry as we don't expect stocks to last long. Looking for a laptop with different specs? Don't miss our round up of the most powerful laptops and best Black Friday laptop deals on right now across a range of brands.

