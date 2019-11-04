Learn how to use Canva for just $10 today

Creating striking custom images doesn't have to be costly or time-consuming. Canva, a simplified graphic design tool, helps you achieve your goals even if you don't have any design skills under your belt. And this course will show you how to use it.

Taught by Matt Stevenson, a seasoned designer and Creative Director at the U.S. Department of Treasury, this Easy Graphic Design for Your Business with Canva course guides you through the ins and outs of Canva. Get to know the Canva interface and take full advantage of its robust features, such as combining images and text with an easy drag and drop functionality.

You’ll have a look at basic design principles and step-by-step instructions on how to create graphics that are attention-grabbing and effective through the platform. With 17 lectures and guided directions, Canva can be used by non-designers and professionals alike to produce all types of creative content.

Professionally-designed Canva templates include flyers, posters, business cards, invitations, infographics, and so much more. Each template is customisable, so you can edit them to fit your brand needs. There is even a whole section dedicated to social media graphics, easing the process of creating content on the go.

Matt Stevenson will be on hand to offer tips on how you can use Canva-created graphics in business and how your designs can elevate and grow your brand. The lifetime access subscription will allow you to keep coming back whenever projects of any size arise.

While this course is usually valued at $29, but you can currently get it for just $9.99 (that's an impressive 65% off). Get started on the next phase of your professional career with an easy to follow solution for creating beautiful graphics.

