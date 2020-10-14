Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: Unbeatable Nintendo Switch Lite price drop ends in 15 minutes!

When it comes to Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, you've got to be quick off the mark. For the next 45 minutes, you can get a Nintendo Switch Lite and Minecraft bundle deal for just £199.99!



If you've been holding out for a great Nintendo Switch deal, don't hang around. This deal is only valid today, ending at 23:59 (BST) and it's highly unlikely anymore will come before Prime Day 2020 finishes.

Nintendo Switch Lite & Minecraft bundle: £218.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch deals are notoriously hard to find, so this one, which includes the ever-popular Minecraft is an unbelievable offer. You'll need to hurry though, this offer is only available for the next 45 minutes! Deal applies to Lite console in grey - also available in turquoise, coral and yellow.

