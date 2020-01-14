Go from beginner to pro with this videography training

Videography is quickly becoming a valuable skill in all kinds of industries. If you want to master a new skill this month, these 10 comprehensive videography courses can help. Ease your way in by learning the basics or brush up on what you already know. Each bundle will give you tips and tricks for popular video editing programs such as Final Cut Pro, Adobe After Effects, and Camtasia (see our roundup of the best video editing software for more on this. You can grab this bundle today for only $29.99.

If you're looking to learn how to promote your brand through video, you've come to the right place. With over 45 hours of instruction, you'll be able to speed up your learning with tutorials for the video production software currently used in the industry. Although the software itself is not included in this bundle, the step-by-step instructions will guide you through the different equipment used to film videos for all sorts of projects. You'll learn how to create catchy and professional video intros for your brand in After Effects and take your video marketing to the next level with Camtasia 9, a software favorite for creating video tutorials and presentations directly via screencast, Microsoft PowerPoint, or Google. With 24/7 access to the content, you'll be able to come back whenever you need it.

Looking for ways to make your videos for your latest project stand out? Improve your presentations by learning to create professional motion graphics and visual effects. This bundle includes step-by-step guides for Adobe After Effects CC, the industry-standard tool for adding motion to your graphic designs and content (for more of these, explore our roundup of top After Effects tutorials).

You'll learn how to animate infographics, and add music to your motion graphics. With over 80 lessons, you'll learn how to create real-world projects, with features such as lower thirds and bumpers, and use video effects and presets to speed up workflow. You don't need to hire a professional to do this for you — you'll soon be able to tackle it yourself.

The idea of editing your video needn't fill you with dread, either. Get help for professional-level editing with Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro and more, and learn everything you need to start editing – no previous knowledge or video editing experience required. You’ll be able to master transitions and learn how to sync separate audio and video files together. By the end of the training, you’ll know how to correct and grade the colours of your videos to give them greater style, fix or hide additional video footage, export your videos for high-quality playback on any device, and so much more.

While a lifetime membership to The Complete Videography Bundle: Beginner to Expert is valued at $1,990, it is currently price-dropped to only $29.99. It's certainly a great way to kick off your videography skills and get started on producing and editing impactful videos for projects of all sizes.

