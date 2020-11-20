Black Friday tablets: Unmissable Wacom tablet deals now on

This early Black Friday deal gives you a chance to save a tidy sum on one of our favourite graphics tablets. We love the Wacom Intuos Pro Pen Tablet, and the Amazon Black Friday sale currently slashes the price by a massive 32 per cent – it's knocked down from the RRP of £450 to just £305. Though this tablet is available elsewhere for under £400, this is the lowest price we've ever seen it on sale for.

Currently ranking in our best drawing tablets guide, we judge this tablet to be one of the best graphics tablet for illustrators and artists. It has one of the purest digital experiences you can get from a digital device, with pressure sensitivity of over 8,000 levels.

For more great deals, check out our Wacom Black Friday roundup to explore other prices, and find the best of the best offers in our Cyber Monday deals post.

Find out more below, and discover some other brilliant Wacom offers, also now live.

Wacom Intuos Pro Pen Tablet (Size: L): £450 £305 at Amazon

Save £144: At the lowest price we've seen for this top-rated tablet, it's a great time to snap up the kit we judge to be among the best for illustrators and artists. Get a totally natural experience with the Wacom pro pen 2 with over 8,000 pressure levels. Also discounted are the small tablet and the medium size Intuos Pro. Deal ends: November 30 23:59 GMT

View Deal

Wacom PTH860 Intuos Pro Large: $500 $400 at Amazon

Save $100: This is a brilliant deal in the US on another top tablet from Wacom. You will enjoy a completely natural experience with the Wacom pro pen 2, which has over 8,000 pressure levels. Also available is the medium size with a $50 saving.



View Deal

Wacom Bamboo Folio Digital Notepad: £165 £137 at Amazon

Save £28: This is a tasty deal, giving you 17 per cent off an A4-sized digital notepad that'll allow you to combine handwritten notes with digital. Sketch on any paper and save on a tablet or smartphone. Complete with ballpoint stylus, it's compatible with iOS and Android. Also get the A5 size on the cheap. Deal ends: November 30 23:59 GMT

View Deal

Not quite right? We've found some brilliant deals for you, which you can find below. If you'd like something a bit different, try our Apple Black Friday deals hub.

Read more: