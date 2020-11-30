Cyber Monday tablet deals: super-cheap XP-Pen, Huion & Wacom tablets available now!

Cyber Monday is here, and the tablet deals are coming in thick and fast! You'd better hurry if you want to snap them up – this deal on the Wacom Intuos Pro knocks $50 off the price, bringing it down to $329.95, but a deal on such a pro device isn't going to hang around!

Cyber Monday drawing tablet deals: US

Wacom Intuos Pro: $379.95 $329.95 at Amazon

Save $50: This Medium Wacom Intuos Pro is one of our favourite drawing tablets, as it allows you to be as creative or as precise as you like. Its Pro Pen 2 has 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Gaomon M10K2018 drawing tablet: $75.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $16: Get 21% off this stunning tool, perfect for sketching, drawing and editing photos. With passive technology, the included stylus is battery free, so there's no need to charge!View Deal

Cyber Monday drawing tablet deals: UK

Best value XP-Pen Deco 01: £80 £55 at Amazon

Save £25: This is a mega deal on a fantastic professional tablet, which comes complete with a battery-free stylus. And for a limited time you can save a brilliant 52 per cent on the usual RRP. With support for Windows and macOS, you'll enjoy this upgrade to your process.View Deal

Wacom Intuos Tablet Medium: £179.99 £143.09 at Amazon

Save £37: This is a great time to snap up this brilliant piece of kit. Sketching and retouching has never been easier with this tablet that works seamlessly with Corel software and more. Draw, paint and edit photos on the move.

XP-Pen Artist22E Pro: £499.99 £374 at Amazon

Save £126: Suitable for both left and right handed users, this brilliant tablet features smooth, tempered glass surface for the ultimate drawing experience. A steal with £126 off!View Deal

